Meta launches 'Superintelligence Labs' to build the smartest AI yet

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched 'Meta Superintelligence Labs' (MSL), a consolidated AI division aimed at advancing "superintelligence"—AI capable of human‑level or beyond performance. The announcement, made in an internal memo, signals Meta's renewed focus on next‑generation AI. Alexandr Wang, former CEO of Scale AI, brought in via Meta's $14.3 billion investment in his start-up, assumes the role of Chief AI Officer. Nat Friedman, ex‑GitHub CEO, will partner with him to lead applied research and product strategy.

Future plans Zuckerberg's vision of personal superintelligence Zuckerberg's internal memo emphasized his vision of personal superintelligence for everyone. He said, "As the pace of AI progress accelerates, developing superintelligence is coming into sight." The MSL will include all of Meta's foundations, product and FAIR teams as well as a new lab focused on developing the next generation of models. "We're going to start research on our next generation of models to get to the frontier in the next year or so," Zuckerberg wrote in the memo.

Hiring strategy Meta has recruited experts from rivals such as OpenAI, Google To reinforce this initiative, Meta has recruited several high‑profile experts from rivals such as OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic. Names include Trapit Bansal, Shuchao Bi, Hongyu Ren, Jack Rae, Pei Sun, Joel Pobar, among others. The hiring spree, reportedly supported by eight‑ and nine‑figure offers, reflects Meta's aggressive strategy to catch up in the AI arms race led by OpenAI and Google.