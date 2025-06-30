Shubhanshu Shukla to make radio contact with students from space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's astronaut on the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, is all set to create history by establishing a ham radio contact with the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Karnataka. The event is being organized by ISRO and shall connect him with school students across India, inspiring young minds to take an interest in space exploration.

Space communication Shukla's historic mission to ISS Shukla, who is the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS), and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma, is on a 14-day mission. He is conducting scientific experiments and outreach activities as part of an international crew. The ham radio session will give students on Earth a chance to interact directly with Shukla, ask questions about life in microgravity, and witness real-time international space communication.

Communication tool What is ham radio? Ham radio, or amateur radio, is a non-commercial communication service run by licensed enthusiasts. It allows communication across cities and countries using specific frequencies. The service is known for its reliability in emergencies when other networks fail and for promoting global friendships and scientific curiosity. On the ISS, astronauts frequently use it to connect with schools and amateur radio clubs worldwide, making space exploration more interactive.