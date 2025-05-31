India's first astronaut to ISS will carry out microgravity experiments
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that its "Gaganyatri" will conduct a series of microgravity research experiments on the International Space Station (ISS) during the upcoming Axiom-4 mission.
The mission, which is scheduled for launch on June 8, will be led by Gaganyatri Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.
This will be the first time an Indian astronaut visits the ISS, marking a major milestone in India's space exploration journey.
Research focus
Seven Indian experiments shortlisted for Axiom-4 mission
ISRO has shortlisted seven microgravity research experiments for the Axiom-4 mission.
These were proposed by Indian Principal Investigators (PIs) from various national research and development laboratories and academic institutions.
The experiments cover a wide range of fields, including human health, physical/life sciences, material research, novel pharmaceutical development, and biotechnology.
This is a major step toward advancing microgravity research in India.
Research scope
Experiments cover diverse topics
The microgravity research experiments selected for the Axiom-4 mission include the effect of ISS microgravity radiation on edible microalgae, sprouting salad seeds in space, and their relevance to crew nutrition.
Other studies look at the survival, revival, reproduction, and transcriptome of space-evolved eutardigrade Paramacrobiotus sp. BLR strain in space.
Topics like metabolic supplements on muscle regeneration under microgravity, human interaction with electronic displays in microgravity, and food crop seeds growth/yield parameters under microgravity conditions are also on the list.
Future prospects
Step toward advanced microgravity research
The shortlisted microgravity experiments are undergoing stringent evaluations and reviews on the ground before launch.
The experience gained from these experiments will help create a microgravity research ecosystem in India.
This could lead to the introduction of advanced microgravity experiments across different disciplines in the Indian Space Programme, furthering scientific research and innovation in the country.
Mission significance
Axiom-4 mission: A historic milestone for India
The upcoming Axiom-4 mission with ISRO's Gaganyatri will be the first-ever visit by an Indian to the ISS.
Shukla will be the first astronaut from ISRO to go to the station as part of a NASA-ISRO collaboration.
He will also be India's second national astronaut in space since 1984, when Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.