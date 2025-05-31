What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that its "Gaganyatri" will conduct a series of microgravity research experiments on the International Space Station (ISS) during the upcoming Axiom-4 mission.

The mission, which is scheduled for launch on June 8, will be led by Gaganyatri Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

This will be the first time an Indian astronaut visits the ISS, marking a major milestone in India's space exploration journey.