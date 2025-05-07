What's the story

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) has answered a decades-old scientific question: where do X-rays come from in extreme environments such as black holes?

The study focused on the blazar BL Lacertae, a supermassive black hole with a bright disk and jets directed at Earth.

By teaming up with radio and optical telescopes, IXPE has offered new insights into this cosmic phenomenon.