What's the story

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have revealed that the malfunctions on Boeing's Starliner were much worse than reported.

The duo returned to Earth recently after spending 286 days in space—an unbelievable 278 days longer than anticipated.

Their mission, originally scheduled as an eight-day test flight aboard Boeing's new spacecraft last June, was prolonged due to mechanical issues that stranded them in space for over nine months.