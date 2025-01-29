What's the story

President Donald Trump has accused the Biden administration of abandoning two astronauts currently on the International Space Station (ISS).

The astronauts, Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, have been stuck on the ISS since their Boeing Starliner capsule developed issues last summer.

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump revealed that he has sought SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk's help to "go get" the two "brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden administration."