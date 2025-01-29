'Go get them': Trump urges SpaceX to rescue Williams, Wilmore
What's the story
President Donald Trump has accused the Biden administration of abandoning two astronauts currently on the International Space Station (ISS).
The astronauts, Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, have been stuck on the ISS since their Boeing Starliner capsule developed issues last summer.
In a post on his Truth Social, Trump revealed that he has sought SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk's help to "go get" the two "brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden administration."
SpaceX's involvement
Musk responds to Trump's request
Musk responded to Trump's call for action on his social media platform X. He confirmed that Trump had requested SpaceX's help in returning the Starliner astronauts home as soon as possible.
"We will do so," Musk assured, expressing his disappointment over the Biden administration's perceived inaction.
However, this statement has led to widespread confusion about who exactly will be executing the rescue mission.
Extended mission
Astronauts' extended stay on ISS: A closer look
Wilmore and Williams are technically not stranded or abandoned in space. They can return to Earth anytime NASA decides, aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.
This spacecraft carried two crew members—Nick Hague and Alexander Gorbunov—into orbit last September. It was specifically designed with extra seats for Wilmore and Williams.
Their extended stay on the ISS is due to propellant leaks and pressurization issues with Starliner's propulsion system, prompting NASA managers to extend their mission for further tests and analyzes.
Return plan
Astronauts' return and potential implications
As of now, the four astronauts—Hague, Gorbunov, Wilmore, and Williams—are slated to return to Earth at the end of March.
By then, Wilmore and Williams would have spent nearly 300 days in space.
An early return would leave only one US astronaut on the space station: Don Pettit, who was launched last year with two Russian crewmates.
This could potentially disrupt research on the multi-module US segment of the lab until Crew 10 arrives.