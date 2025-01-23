Meet DOGE Clock: Real-time tracker of Musk's billion-dollar savings plan
What's the story
A peculiar addition has recently appeared on the renowned US Debt Clock website: the "DOGE Clock."
This unconventional counter showcases the alleged savings achieved by the "DOGE" department, an entity headed by Elon Musk, dedicated to eliminating government waste, fraud, and abuse.
Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE is not a bonafide US government department, but actually an advisory commission tasked with the aim of reducing US's annual budget deficit.
Budget revision
$10B saved and counting
The US Debt Clock is a widely recognized website that provides real-time data on the national debt, trade deficit, and other key economic indicators.
According to the portal, the DOGE Clock accurately reflects real-time savings objectives, with the counter currently exceeding $10 billion.
In response to a post on X highlighting the debut of the DOGE Clock, Musk said, "Saving 0.1% of Federal spending is not far off, but needs to be at least 100 times higher."
Leadership change
Vivek Ramaswamy quits DOGE initiative
Vivek Ramaswamy, who co-founded the "DOGE" department with Musk in November 2024 under the Trump administration, resigned earlier this week.
Ramaswamy expressed his support for Musk and the department's mission on X, stating, "It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I am confident that Elon and team will succeed in streamlining government."
He hinted at his own political aspirations, stating, "I'll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio."