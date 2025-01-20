What's the story

Bitcoin (BTC), the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market value, has hit an all-time high today, breaching the $109,000 mark.

The surge comes as Donald Trump gears up for his inauguration as US President.

The digital currency hit $109,114 before settling down to $108,343 at 4:23pm (IST).

Bitcoin's rise is attributed to optimism around Trump's pro-crypto stance and plans to deregulate the cryptocurrency sector.