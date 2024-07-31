Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB
Bitcoin has slipped 1.40% in the past 24 hours to trade at $65,603.70. It is 0.16% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.17% from yesterday to trade at $3,266.45. It has fallen 4.86% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,298 billion and $393 billion, respectively.
What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?
BNB is trading at $582.22, a 1.78% increase from yesterday and 0.02% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 7% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.81% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.77%) and $0.11 (down 3.75%), respectively.
Solana is up by 3.44% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $178.44 (down 1.95%), $5.46 (down 3.53%), $0.000011 (down 3.3%), and $0.55 (down 1.75%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 3.44% while Polka Dot has slipped by 7.46%. Shiba Inu has lost 4.74% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 4.25%.
Here are our top 5 gainers of the day
Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are XRP, BOOK OF MEME, Stellar, BNB, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.66 (up 7%), $0.011 (up 3.64%), $0.11 (up 3.39%), $582.30 (up 1.78%), and $6.72 (up 1.61%), respectively.
Check out today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are Theta Network, Sei, Akash Network, eCash, and Fantom. They are trading at $1.38 (down 8.38%), $0.33 (down 7.93%), $2.91 (down 7.74%), $0.000033 (down 6.40%), and $0.44 (down 6.18%), respectively.
Here are today's leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $25.87 (down 4.68%), $13.11 (down 4.06%), $1 (down 0%), $7.32 (down 3.79%), and $8.80 (down 2.46%), respectively.
These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $8.81 (down 2.44%), $1.17 (down 4.69%), $1.79 (down 3.18%), $5.80 (down 6.02%), and $1.41 (down 5.96%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.37 trillion, a 0.89% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.08 billion, which marks a 19.3% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.25 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.35 trillion.