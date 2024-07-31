In short Simplifying... In short In the world of cryptocurrency, BNB and XRP are seeing gains, trading at $582.22 and $0.66 respectively, while Cardano and Dogecoin are down.

The top five gainers of the day include XRP and BNB, while Theta Network and Sei lead the losses.

XRP is trading at $0.66, up 7% in the last 24 hours

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB

By Mudit Dube 11:16 am Jul 31, 202411:16 am

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 1.40% in the past 24 hours to trade at $65,603.70. It is 0.16% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.17% from yesterday to trade at $3,266.45. It has fallen 4.86% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,298 billion and $393 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $582.22, a 1.78% increase from yesterday and 0.02% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 7% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.81% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.77%) and $0.11 (down 3.75%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 3.44% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $178.44 (down 1.95%), $5.46 (down 3.53%), $0.000011 (down 3.3%), and $0.55 (down 1.75%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 3.44% while Polka Dot has slipped by 7.46%. Shiba Inu has lost 4.74% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 4.25%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are XRP, BOOK OF MEME, Stellar, BNB, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.66 (up 7%), $0.011 (up 3.64%), $0.11 (up 3.39%), $582.30 (up 1.78%), and $6.72 (up 1.61%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Theta Network, Sei, Akash Network, eCash, and Fantom. They are trading at $1.38 (down 8.38%), $0.33 (down 7.93%), $2.91 (down 7.74%), $0.000033 (down 6.40%), and $0.44 (down 6.18%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $25.87 (down 4.68%), $13.11 (down 4.06%), $1 (down 0%), $7.32 (down 3.79%), and $8.80 (down 2.46%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $8.81 (down 2.44%), $1.17 (down 4.69%), $1.79 (down 3.18%), $5.80 (down 6.02%), and $1.41 (down 5.96%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.37 trillion, a 0.89% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.08 billion, which marks a 19.3% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.25 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.35 trillion.