Market capitalization of Bitcoin currently stands at $1,309 billion

By Mudit Dube 11:09 am Jul 30, 202411:09 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 3.93% in the last 24 hours, trading at $66,696.65. It is 0.10% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.92% from yesterday and is trading at $3,313.74. From last week, it is down 3.90%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum currently stands at $1,309 billion and $398 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $573.06, a 3.08% decrease from yesterday and 1.76% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 1.37% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.20% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 4.17%) and $0.11 (down 3.37%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 4.59% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $183.46 (down 5.02%), $5.67 (down 2.42%), $0.000011 (down 2.35%), and $0.55 (down 0.088%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 4.59% up while Polka Dot has slipped 6.18%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 3.15% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 2.44%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Mog Coin, Bitcoin SV, BOOK OF MEME, AIOZ Network, and eCash. They are trading at $0.0000022 (up 12.35%), $53.64 (up 11.53%), $0.011 (up 9.79%), $0.66 (up 6.47%), and $0.000044 (up 6.18%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Popcat (SOL), Jupiter, Ethena, dogwifhat, and Bittensor. They are trading at $0.77 (down 11.53%), $1.10 (down 8.53%), $0.44 (down 7.32%), $2.36 (down 6.60%), and $321.31 (down 6.54%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $27.19 (down 3.67%), $13.74 (down 0.08%), $1 (down 0%), $7.63 (down 1.70%), and $9.05 (down 5.10%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.06 (down 5.22%), $1.24 (down 2.93%), $1.85 (down 3.86%), $6.25 (down 3.85%), and $1.51 (down 1.20%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.4 trillion, a 1.08% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.12 billion, which marks a 88.17% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.25 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.35 trillion three months ago.