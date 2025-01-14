Dangerous winds expected to worsen California wildfires
What's the story
Southern California, especially Los Angeles, is battling devastating wildfires that have scorched over 40,000 acres of land.
The blazes have destroyed over 12,000 structures and claimed at least 24 lives. Officials fear the death toll could rise as several people remain missing.
Firefighters battling the wildfires are bracing for a return of severe gusts that might fan the flames.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS)" warning as dry Santa Ana winds are expected to return.
Donations
'We must not let our guard down'
The NWS issued the rare warning for Monday night and Tuesday, predicting dangerous fire conditions through Wednesday. There could be sustained winds of up to 40 mph (64 km/h), with gusts reaching 70 mph in the highlands.
"We are not in the clear...We must not let our guard down," LA fire department chief, Kristin Crowley, said.
Officials asked locals to make evacuation plans and to leave when they hear evacuation warnings rather than waiting for an order.
Presidential response
Trump to visit Los Angeles
President-elect Donald Trump is likely to visit Los Angeles next week to evaluate the damage and emergency requirements.
Outgoing President Joe Biden has offered condolences for the lives lost and announced more disaster assistance for California.
He stressed that Congress must provide funding as the cost of recovery is expected to run into tens of billions of dollars.
Relief efforts
Over 15,000 1st responders battle California wildfires
Efforts to combat the fires include more than 15,000 first responders from the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
A firefighting plane, which was damaged in a drone collision while battling the Palisades Fire, has been repaired and will return to service.
The FBI is investigating to find the drone operator who violated temporary flight restrictions.
Security concerns
Security measures heightened amid California wildfires
Security has been tightened with police and National Guard checkpoints set up amid looting and curfew violations.
Nine people have been charged with looting in evacuation zones.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that the looting incidents range from a burglary that led to the theft of $200,000 to another where an Emmy statuette was stolen.
"If you exploit this tragedy...we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Hochman said.