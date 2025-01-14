What's the story

Southern California, especially Los Angeles, is battling devastating wildfires that have scorched over 40,000 acres of land.

The blazes have destroyed over 12,000 structures and claimed at least 24 lives. Officials fear the death toll could rise as several people remain missing.

Firefighters battling the wildfires are bracing for a return of severe gusts that might fan the flames.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS)" warning as dry Santa Ana winds are expected to return.