In a historic US election, Republicans have won control of the Senate, potentially expanding their majority with wins in key states.

However, slim majorities and internal disputes could complicate governance, with close races in New York and California potentially deciding House control.

US election results: Republicans win control of Senate

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:43 am Nov 06, 202411:43 am

What's the story The Republican Party has gained control of the United States Senate after winning crucial West Virginia and Ohio races. The development guarantees that at least one chamber of Congress will remain under the Republican banner next year. The victories were won by Jim Justice in West Virginia, who replaced Joe Manchin for an open Senate seat, and Bernie Moreno in Ohio, who beat incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown.

House battle

House of Representatives control remains uncertain

The fight for the House of Representatives remains undecided, with Republicans holding a narrow 220-212 majority. They gained three seats in North Carolina due to redistricting but lost a seat in Alabama to Democrats after the Supreme Court ordered a Black majority district. To take control of the 435-seat chamber, Democrats would have to flip at least six seats.

Historic election

Historic wins and potential Senate majority expansion

In a historic first, Democrat Sarah McBride was elected in Delaware as the first openly transgender member of Congress. Republicans could expand their Senate majority with wins in Montana and other competitive Midwestern states. However, a 60-vote majority required for most legislation is unlikely. The Senate will also see two Black women serving simultaneously for the first time with projected wins for Democrat Angela Alsobrooks in Maryland and Lisa Blunt Rochester in Delaware.

Governance challenges

Tight races and Republican infighting complicate governance

With at least 200 seats locked for both parties, the winning side is expected to have a slim majority, making governance difficult. Previous Republican infighting has resulted in failed votes and leadership problems impacting spending cuts and immigration policies. Close races in New York and California could decide House control, however, the final results could take days as California's ballot counting is lengthy.