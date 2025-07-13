You can soon buy Cipla's weight management drugs in India

Cipla , one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies, is gearing up to enter the country's weight management market. The announcement was made by Umang Vohra, the company's Managing Director and Global CEO. He revealed this strategic move in his address to shareholders in Cipla's Annual Report for 2024-25. The decision comes as a response to the growing demand for effective obesity solutions in India .

Strategic approach Obesity is emerging as a priority area for Cipla Vohra emphasized that Cipla's strategy is centered around understanding patient needs, lowering stigma, and providing differentiated therapies for niche indications. He said, "Obesity is emerging as a priority area for Cipla." The move to enter the weight management segment in India is part of this strategic intent. It also comes amid competition with US drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co and Danish firm Novo Nordisk already launching their anti-obesity drugs in the country.

Portfolio expansion Cipla bolsters presence in CNS therapeutic area In addition to its foray into weight management, Cipla is also bolstering its presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area. The firm has successfully licensed Sanofi's India CNS product range, including Frisium, which is a leading brand in the anti-epileptic category. Vohra said, "Building on this momentum, we aim to pursue similar in-licensing deals or acquisitions in niche indications of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Parkinson's disease."