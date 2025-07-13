You can soon buy Cipla's weight management drugs in India
What's the story
Cipla, one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies, is gearing up to enter the country's weight management market. The announcement was made by Umang Vohra, the company's Managing Director and Global CEO. He revealed this strategic move in his address to shareholders in Cipla's Annual Report for 2024-25. The decision comes as a response to the growing demand for effective obesity solutions in India.
Strategic approach
Obesity is emerging as a priority area for Cipla
Vohra emphasized that Cipla's strategy is centered around understanding patient needs, lowering stigma, and providing differentiated therapies for niche indications. He said, "Obesity is emerging as a priority area for Cipla." The move to enter the weight management segment in India is part of this strategic intent. It also comes amid competition with US drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co and Danish firm Novo Nordisk already launching their anti-obesity drugs in the country.
Portfolio expansion
Cipla bolsters presence in CNS therapeutic area
In addition to its foray into weight management, Cipla is also bolstering its presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area. The firm has successfully licensed Sanofi's India CNS product range, including Frisium, which is a leading brand in the anti-epileptic category. Vohra said, "Building on this momentum, we aim to pursue similar in-licensing deals or acquisitions in niche indications of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Parkinson's disease."
AMR focus
Tackling global crisis of AMR
Cipla is also focused on tackling the global crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Vohra said, "Our AMR portfolio is evolving from volume-based to innovation-led, with four novel products in development." Despite these ambitious plans, Cipla has continued to post strong financial results with a consolidated revenue of ₹27,548 crore and a net profit of ₹5,272 crore in FY25.