Summarize Simplifying... In short Canada has denied any knowledge of evidence linking Indian Prime Minister Modi and his top officials to criminal activities in the country.

This follows accusations by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of Indian government agents' involvement in violent crimes, including a murder case, leading to the expulsion of six Indian diplomats.

In response, India dismissed the charges as baseless and withdrew its diplomats from Canada, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Canada dismissed media reports on Nijjar murder

'Inaccurate': Canada dismisses report linking Modi, Jaishankar to criminal activity

By Chanshimla Varah 09:25 am Nov 22, 202409:25 am

What's the story The Canadian government has dismissed media reports claiming that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about a conspiracy to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The allegations, published by a Canadian newspaper and attributed to an unnamed national security official, accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being the mastermind behind the plot. The report also claimed PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were aware of the plan.

Official statement

Canada finds no evidence against Indian officials

On Friday, the Canadian government released a statement denying knowledge of evidence linking PM Modi or his top officials to criminal activities. "On October 14th....the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India." "The government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi...Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada," the statement read.

Crime allegations

RCMP alleges Indian government involvement in violent crimes

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had accused unnamed agents of the Indian government of involvement in violent crimes in Canada on October 14. These include Nijjar's murder in British Columbia in June 2023. RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme said evidence linked these agents to acts posing a "serious public threat" to Canadians and urged victims or witnesses of such crimes to come forward.

Diplomatic fallout

Canada expels Indian diplomats over Nijjar case

After the RCMP's investigation into Nijjar's murder, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, whom it identified as "persons of interest" in the case. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the decision was taken based on "ample, clear and concrete evidence." The RCMP said it also found links between Indian diplomats and activities like gathering information on Canadians on New Delhi's orders.

Diplomatic tensions

India dismisses charges, withdraws diplomats in protest

New Delhi rejected the accusations as "preposterous imputations" and withdrew its remaining diplomats from Canada in protest. The incident further soured relations between Canada and India, which were already strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke of "credible allegations" of India's involvement in Nijjar's death last year. In May 2024, four Indian nationals were charged with first-degree murder in connection with Nijjar's killing.