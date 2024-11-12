Summarize Simplifying... In short Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena, and his son Aaditya Thackeray have raised concerns over selective bag checks by election officials, questioning if similar scrutiny is applied to other senior leaders.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has responded, stating that all top leaders' belongings are routinely checked as per standard procedures.

Amidst these allegations, Uddhav Thackeray continues his campaign activities, urging party workers to verify the identity of officials conducting such checks.

Maharashtra Assembly polls are set for October 30

'SOPs followed': ECI on row over Uddhav Thackeray bag check

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:11 pm Nov 12, 202405:11 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) has defended its actions after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's bags were frisked in Yavatmal and Latur. The incidents occurred as Thackeray was campaigning for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. The commission said all standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed, ensuring a level playing field during the elections.

Inspection controversy

Thackeray questions inspection procedures, alleges bias

A video shared by Thackeray showed election officials checking his bags when he arrived in Yavatmal. In the video, he asked if similar checks were done on the bags of other senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also asked if Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were subjected to similar checks.

Social media outcry

Aaditya Thackeray criticizes ECI, alleges delay in campaign

Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray took to social media platform X to express discontent over the incident. He questioned why only his father's bags were checked while alleging bias against opposition leaders. Aaditya also criticized the ECI for allegedly delaying Uddhav Thackeray's campaign activities through such frisking.

Scrutiny questioned

Shiv Sena leader questions scrutiny of Mahayuti leaders

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Mahayuti leaders were distributing large sums of money in Maharashtra. He asked if their luggage and helicopters were checked similarly. Refuting the allegations, ECI sources said aircraft and helicopters of top leaders of all parties are routinely checked as per SOPs. They referred to past cases during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when top leaders' helicopters were checked.

Rally address

Uddhav Thackeray addresses rally, questions inspection procedures

Addressing a rally at Wani, Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his concerns about selective inspections. He asked party workers to check the identity cards of officials conducting such checks. "You are following your responsibility, and I will perform my responsibility," Thackeray said, asking if similar inspections were conducted on ruling alliance leaders' bags.