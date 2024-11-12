Summarize Simplifying... In short Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defended Rahul Gandhi against BJP's complaint, arguing that projects intended for Maharashtra have indeed been relocated to Gujarat.

Ramesh criticized BJP's campaign strategies, accusing them of spreading "communal poison," and expressed confidence in Congress's victory in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections.

BJP has filed a complaint with the EC

'What are they complaining...': Ramesh defends Rahul after BJP's complaint

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:06 pm Nov 12, 202405:06 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The party accused him of making false statements and creating enmity between states while campaigning for the Maharashtra elections. The BJP alleges Gandhi's remarks about investments being shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat are untrue and incite division. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal led a BJP delegation to meet with election officials, asserting Gandhi's speech violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Defense stance

Congress leader defends Gandhi's statements

Defending Gandhi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh argued projects meant for Maharashtra have indeed been moved to Gujarat. "What are they complaining about? What has Rahul Gandhi said?" Ramesh questioned. He added Maharashtra shouldn't be deprived of investments due to its existing infrastructure. The BJP's complaint also highlights Gandhi's allegations that Apple's iPhones and Boeing airplanes are being manufactured in other states at Maharashtra's expense, which the party insists are baseless and dangerous for national unity.

Election outlook

Ramesh criticizes BJP's campaign tactics, expresses confidence

Ramesh was confident of Congress winning the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. He slammed BJP's campaign tactics as spreading "communal poison." Meanwhile, BJP asked the Election Commission to reprimand Gandhi and stop the spread of what they call "lies." The party cited an advisory from March asking political leaders to maintain decency in campaigns and not make misleading statements, and said such advisories have little effect on Congress leaders like Gandhi.