SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has announced that his party, in alliance with Congress, will contest all nine seats in the upcoming bypolls under the INDIA bloc banner.

Yadav, confident of victory, accuses the BJP of inciting communal violence for electoral gain.

The bypolls, scheduled for November 13, include key constituencies like Katehari, Karhal, and Ghaziabad, with results to be declared on November 23.

UP Congress to support SP in bypolls

'Congress-mukt Bharat.'..: BJP leader's jibe at SP-Congress alliance

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:17 pm Oct 24, 202402:17 pm

What's the story The Congress party has opted not to contest the upcoming by-elections for nine Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats and will instead support the Samajwadi Party (SP). The move is intended to strengthen the prospects of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi has read this as a sign of discord in the alliance, inadvertently helping their "Congress-mukt Bharat" agenda.

Election strategy

SP to contest all 9 seats under INDIA bloc banner

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has confirmed that their candidates will contest all nine seats under the INDIA bloc banner, using the SP's "cycle" symbol. He stressed that this decision is motivated by a common objective of defeating the BJP and safeguarding constitutional values. "Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory," Yadav said. The bypolls will be held on November 13 and results will be declared on November 23.

Election optimism

Yadav expresses confidence in INDIA bloc's victory

Yadav has been confident that the INDIA bloc will win all nine seats. He said, "With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of 'INDIA bloc' on all 9 assembly seats is filled with new energy with the resolve to win." The upcoming bypolls include constituencies like Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sishamau, Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur and Kundarki.

Election allegations

Yadav accuses BJP of inciting communal violence

Apart from the election strategy, Yadav also spoke about the recent communal violence in Bahraich. He accused the BJP of inciting riots for electoral gain and slammed them for corruption and land grabbing during their regime. The Election Commission has said that the nominations for these bypolls have to be filed by October 25. A separate by-election for Milkipur in Ayodhya district will be held later due to administrative reasons.