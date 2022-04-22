India

Modinagar school bus accident: Boy dies after head hits pole

Written by Srishty Choudhury Apr 22, 2022, 04:55 pm 3 min read

The family members of the Class-4 student, named Anurag Bharadwaj, protested in Ghaziabad on Thursday.

A 10-year-old student of a private school in the Modinagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad died on Wednesday in a freak accident on his school bus. He allegedly hit his head on an electricity pole while peeping out of a bus window, police said. Family members of the Class-4 student, Anurag Bharadwaj, protested in Ghaziabad on Thursday, demanding action for negligence against the school.

Context Why does this story matter?

The incident raises questions about the safety measures taken by schools while transporting children.

The child's parents alleged there were too many students and no supervisor on the bus.

Anurag's mother allegedly complained to the driver about the same.

Following the incident, authorities ordered a safety audit of the bus, which will be carried out by a technical officer from the Regional Transport Department.

Freak accident How did the accident happen?

The District Magistrate RK Singh told PTI that the boy was feeling nauseous and put his head outside the window of the school bus. When the bus was taking a turn to enter the school premises, the boy's head crashed against an electricity pole. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Insensitive 'I am asking you to keep quiet': SDM screams

Now, an insensitive video from the family's protests has come to the fore. In that, Modinagar's Sub Divisional Magistrate, Shubhangi Shukla, is seen yelling at Anurag's mother Neha Bharadwaj. The inconsolable mother is seen sitting on the ground with her husband, daughter, and a few other parents. "Why don't you understand? I am asking you to keep quiet," Shukla shouted at Neha, reported NDTV.

Disturbing Conversation between SDM and child's mother

In the video, Shukla is seen pointing her finger and screaming at Neha, "Bas! Chup (Enough! Shut up)." To this, the boy's mother responds, "Was it your son?" Then, the officer is seen shouting at Neha again, saying "How many times should I try and make you understand." "I have understood enough. He is silent now," replies Neha, apparently referring to her deceased son.

Ghaziabad administration Principal of the school didn't respond to calls

A Ghaziabad administration official said that a teacher from the school was on duty on the bus but was sitting in the front row. Hindustan Times reported it tried to reach out to NP Singh, Principal of Dayawati Modi Public School, but he did not respond. Upon calling the school's landline, an unidentified official reportedly confirmed the incident but didn't provide any further response.

Strict action Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath seeks DM's report

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly sought a report on the incident from the District Magistrate. Amid Anurag's parents' allegations that the school didn't take standard precautions on the bus, Adityanath also ordered fitness checks for all school buses. He ordered action against the school, bus staff, and the Transport Department. "Strict action will [be] taken against those responsible," the CM said.