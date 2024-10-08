Summarize Simplifying... In short Nayab Saini, who served a brief term as Chief Minister, has won the Ladwa seat in the Haryana elections.

His tenure was marked by the launch of several beneficial schemes and policies, including the Haryana Agniveer Policy 2024, which boosted employment and entrepreneurship.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 49 out of 90 assembly seats, Saini is likely to serve another term.

He had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as CM

Haryana election results: Nayab Saini wins Ladwa; may remain CM

What's the story Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has won the Ladwa assembly seat by a margin of 16,054 votes, defeating Congress rival and sitting MLA Mewa Singh. He had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as CM just two months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and five months before the Haryana Assembly polls. After winning from the Ladwa constituency, Saini thanked the people of Haryana and promised to keep working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Policy impact

Saini's initiatives and BJP's voter base consolidation

During his brief stint as CM, Saini launched several schemes for traders, youths, backward classes, and government employees. These schemes helped reduce the anti-incumbency wave against his predecessor's government. Among his key policies was the Haryana Agniveer Policy 2024, which aimed to provide employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to Agniveers. He also launched free medical tests in government hospitals for the underprivileged and removed minimum charges on electricity.

Leadership impact

Saini's strategic selection and successful tenure

Following the big win, there are reports that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will give another term to Saina, who hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC). The BJP is looking at a historic third consecutive term in Haryana, leading in 49 out of 90 assembly seats. The Congress party is behind, leading only on 36 seats.