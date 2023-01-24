India

Gurmeet Ram Rahim celebrates parole by cutting cake with sword

Jan 24, 2023

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is seen in a video celebrating parole by cutting an enormous cake using a sword in the presence of several BJP leaders

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping two disciples, was granted 40-day parole from Haryana's Sunaria Jail in Rohtak district on Saturday. Now, a video of Singh celebrating parole by cutting an enormous cake with a sword in the presence of several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders has gone viral. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

Singh's release comes at a time when several opposition party leaders and Sikh organizations have criticized the BJP-led Haryana government for granting frequent paroles to the rape convict.

Reportedly, this is Singh's fourth release in 14 months and his second in less than three months.

His last parole was granted in October 2022, just before the Haryana panchayat elections and Adampur Assembly bypolls.

I should cut at least five cakes: Singh after bail

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the Dera chief can be heard saying, "Got a chance after five years to celebrate like this, so I should cut at least five cakes. This is the first cake."

Using sword to cut cake amounts to publicly displaying weapons

Notably, brandishing a sword is banned under the Arms Act since it amounts to the public display of weapons, which can invite a penalty. He got parole based on the reason that he wanted to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of former Dera leader Shah Satnam Singh on Wednesday. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar previously stated he would not interfere with Singh's parole.

Singh inaugurated mega-cleanliness campaign

Senior BJP leaders present at event sought blessings

At the event, Singh also virtually inaugurated a mega-cleanliness campaign organized by his sect's followers in Haryana and several other states on Monday. Some senior BJP leaders from Haryana—including Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and ex-state minister Krishan Kumar Bedi—were present at the event. They also invited Singh to a state-level function in Narwana linked to Sant Ravidas Jayanti and sought his blessings.

Sikh groups demand he be tried in sacrilege case

Following Singh's release, meanwhile, Sikh organizations questioned the Punjab government for releasing him in a 2007 sacrilege case. Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann why the Dera chief should not be brought to the state on a production warrant for questioning and investigation in sacrilege cases if he could be repeatedly released on parole.

Convictions that landed Singh in jail

In 2017, Singh was convicted of raping two female followers by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. In 2019, he and three others were convicted of the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who published an anonymous letter accusing him of rape.