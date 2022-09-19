India

Chandigarh University 'objectionable' videos row: Students end protest, 3 arrested

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 19, 2022, 11:35 am 3 min read

After two nights of massive protests over the alleged leak of "objectionable" women's hostel videos, students at Chandigarh University, Mohali, ended their stir in the early hours of Monday. They had protested for two days after alleged rumors of a fellow student leaking private videos of 60 female students triggered furor on the campus. So far, three people have been arrested in the case.

Midnight protests erupted at the university in Mohali on Saturday following rumors that a first-year MBA student allegedly shot inappropriate videos and shared them with her boyfriend, who then uploaded them online.

Students claimed the authorities of the private university tried to hush up the matter.

However, the police later clarified the accused didn't shoot private videos of other students but only of herself.

According to reports, hundreds of protesting students decided to end their stir late at 1:30 am on Monday after the police and the varsity administration agreed to their demands. Now, a 10-member committee of students will be regularly briefed about the case, the warden of the hostel where the videos were allegedly recorded would be suspended, and the girls' hostel would be thoroughly checked.

Numbers of students protesting inside the #ChandigarhUniversity in Mohali swell, as they continue to protest over the alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row late into the night

According to Hindustan Times, the students also demanded that the doors of the girls' hostel washrooms be replaced. Additionally, they requested that the varsity replace their phones that got damaged during the protest demonstrations. Moreover, the varsity will remain closed till Saturday (September 24). A Special Investigation Team constituted by Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Amit Talwar, will now be investigating the case.

Punjab | Chandigarh University closed till 24th Sept; a few students seen leaving for their homes.



Students' protest erupted in the campus yesterday over the University's alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row. Two accused arrested one detained in connection with the matter. pic.twitter.com/BJraCQUr5J — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

As per Punjab Police officials, the first-year MBA student who allegedly recorded the videos and two men—aged 23 and 31—have been booked. The police clarified only one video was found in the case, and that is of the accused herself. She reportedly shared the video with her 23-year-old friend in Shimla. She has been booked under the IT Act and IPC section 354C (voyeurism).

While there had been reports of certain students dying by suicide on Saturday night, Talwar dismissed them and said, "It is a rumor that has been spread. We have not been brought forward any information that suicide has taken place." Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) GS Bhullar told the students, "We will keep coming to you, implicit faith is necessary," as per ANI.

After public anger over the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a high-level investigation into the row. He condemned the incident and tweeted in Punjabi, "Sad to hear about the incident of Chandigarh University... Our daughters are our pride...have ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident... Strict action will be taken against those guilty." He appealed to people to not believe in rumors.