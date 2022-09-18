India

Students' claim of leaked videos baseless: Police, Chandigarh University authorities

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 18, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Police are on the lookout for the man whom the accused shared the video with.

As the controversy around leaked objectionable videos of women students from Chandigarh University is raging, the police and university authorities have termed the students' claim baseless, saying that merely one video was found, which was of the accused herself. The Punjab administration and police requested people not to believe in rumors. The student accused of recording and sharing the videos was held on Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Massive midnight protests erupted at Chandigarh University in Mohali on Saturday after a first-year MBA student allegedly shot inappropriate videos of 60 of her hostel mates and shared them with her boyfriend, who in turn uploaded them online.

Students claimed that when they demanded action against the accused, the authorities of the private university tried to hush up the matter.

Investigation Other students mistook accused for recording them

Mohali SSP Vivek Soni said that no "objectionable" video was found in the investigation, except a personal video, in which the accused filmed herself and sent it to her boyfriend in Shimla. She was recording a video of herself in the washroom when her hostel mates caught her and mistook her for filming other students. The video never went viral, he said.

Rumors Rumors of students' suicide false: Police

Police said that rumors of students attempting suicide are false and no student had been admitted to the hospital. A student was taken away in an ambulance after she suffered an anxiety attack. University pro-chancellor RS Bawa said, contrary to students' claims of the university authorities trying to sweep the matter under the carpet, it was they who informed police about the matter.

Twitter Post Punjab higher education minister assured justice

2/2 I assure justice to University students especially girls. The DC Mohali and SSP have been ordered to conduct a thorough enquiry into the entire incident. Guilty would not be spared. — Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) September 18, 2022

Statements Stay strong: Kejriwal to students

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that a high-level inquiry had been ordered in the case and requested people to avoid rumors. Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal called the incident shameful and asked the "victim daughters" to stay strong. State School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains along with Punjab Women's Commission assured people that "the guilty will not be spared."