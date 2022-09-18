India

Protests in Chandigarh University after 'objectionable' girls' hostel videos leaked

Protests in Chandigarh University after 'objectionable' girls' hostel videos leaked

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 18, 2022, 11:06 am 2 min read

Students had reportedly claimed that Chandigarh University was trying to cover up the matter.

Massive midnight protests erupted at Chandigarh University (CU) in Mohali on Saturday after "objectionable" videos of its female students were leaked online, reports said. According to police officials, a female student shot private videos of 60 of her hostel mates and circulated them online. The accused has been arrested, and the Punjab administration has assured that "those guilty will not be spared." Here's more.

Details Overnight protests rock university

As per reports, a first-year MBA student allegedly shot videos of 60 female students taking baths in their hostel and shared them with her boyfriend, who then uploaded them online. Midnight protests by the university's female students, who had been appealing for action against the accused, rocked the campus on Saturday night. Hundreds reportedly came out to protest after talks with authorities failed.

Twitter Post Watch: Midnight protests by female students at CU

Information What else do we know about the incident?

The accused is believed to have posted many videos of her dorm mates online. As per News18, she was caught red-handed while making one such video. The student, who resides in Mohali, shared the videos with a man in Shimla, who uploaded and made them viral online. As per reports, at least six students attempted to die by suicide after the videos went viral.

Police Mohali Police arrests accused

The police arrested the accused on Sunday morning. "It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student and circulated. FIR has been registered," Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Soni told ANI. He clarified that no student had died and there were no suicide attempts. Earlier, the students had claimed that the varsity was trying to cover up the matter.

Twitter Post No deaths, no suicide attempts: Mohali SSP

#WATCH | It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter accused is arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) is reported: SSP Mohali Vivek Soni pic.twitter.com/pkeL70MYP8 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Comments Matter of great sensitivity, says education minister

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains took to Twitter and said, "I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared." Highlighting the sensitivity of the matter that relates to "our daughters and sisters," Bains also appealed to the media to be cautious. Meanwhile, Punjab Women's Commission assured that the accused will not be spared.