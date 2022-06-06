India

Moose Wala killing: Another suspect arrested, accused of arranging car

Moose Wala killing: Another suspect arrested, accused of arranging car

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 06, 2022, 11:25 am 2 min read

Punjab police have so far arrested six persons related to Moose Wala's killing

The Punjab Police on Monday arrested another suspect in the death of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala. He is suspected of supplying the Bolero vehicle to the shooters, who killed the singer on May 29. The suspect was also wanted in connection with the April murder of gangster Harjit Singh Penta in Marhi Mustafa village in Moga's Baghapurana.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala's killing has brought gang war in Punjab to the fore.

Goldy Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, reportedly claimed that he and Bishnoi had planned his assassination because of the singer's alleged involvement in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar.

The Bambiha gang—allegedly run by Lucky Patial—had claimed responsibility for Middukhera's murder.

Arrests Six arrests so far in Moose Wala case

Punjab police have arrested six persons in connection with the Moose Wala killing so far including the one arrested today. On May 31, it made the first arrest in the case after apprehending Manpreet Bhau of Mansa district. Bhau is accused of providing logistical support to the assailants. Days later, the Police apprehended four persons, two of them linked to gangster Bishnoi.

Details Delhi police interrogating gangster Bishnoi

Bishnoi, who has been held in Tihar jail in Delhi since last year, has been sent to five days in police custody. In the remand application, the Delhi Police did not state if they were investigating the gangster for Moose Wala's murder. The Delhi Police apprehended Bishnoi from Tihar's cell number eight in a 2021 case involving gun smuggling.

Official What did police say?

Earlier, SSP Mansa, Gaurav Toora said the police had got several leads, based on which two gangsters had been brought on production warrants and one arrested. According to him, police were sure that an organized gang was involved in the killing of Moose Wala. "We are interrogating them to get better leads and find the actual perpetrators," he had said.

Interrogation SIT trying to generate more leads

As per officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been interrogating the accused which pointed toward the Bishnoi gang. The process to bring the gangster from Delhi to Punjab will be initiated through a local court after his remand with the Delhi police ends. Meanwhile, the SIT is trying to identify the assailants who carried out the attack to generate more leads.