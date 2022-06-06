India

Delhi: Satyendar Jain's home raided by ED week after arrest

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 06, 2022, 10:56 am 3 min read

Satyendar Jain's arrest has triggered a political row amid a blame-game between the BJP and the AAP. ( Photo Credit: Twitter/@SatyenderJain)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the home of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and certain other locations on Monday, one week after his arrest in a money laundering case, ANI reported. The new action comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are embroiled in a political feud over the arrest. Monday's raids were reportedly a "follow-up" on the case.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, besides holding the Health and Family Welfare portfolio in the Delhi cabinet, Jain currently serves as the Minister of Home, Power, Water, Public Works Department, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, and Flood Control in the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi.

On May 30, the 57-year-old AAP leader was arrested under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, or PMLA.

Context Satyendar Jain is in ED's custody

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested on charges of money laundering, is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till June 9. Jain and his family are alleged to have formed four fake companies to launder Rs. 11.78 crore in 2011-12 and Rs. 4.63 crore in 2015-16. The AAP has claimed that a fake case has been running against Jain for eight years.

Case Jain bought several shell companies

Jain had allegedly purchased or floated several shell companies in Delhi and also laundered black money worth Rs. 16.39 crore via 54 shell companies of three Kolkata-based hawala operators. Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited, and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited are among some companies in which Jain allegedly owned shares.

Report ED attached Jain, family's assets worth Rs. 4.81cr: Report

Earlier in April, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 4.81 crore belonging to Jain and his family members, reports said. According to the financial probe agency's investigation into the case, companies in which the AAP leader was allegedly involved illegally received Rs. 4.81 crore through the hawala network from shell companies during 2015-16.

Quote Here's what ED said earlier about case

In April, the ED stated, "During 2015-16...companies beneficially owned and controlled by [Jain] received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs. 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through hawala route." "These amounts were utilized for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi (sic)," it added.

Delhi CM Arrest all AAP leaders: Delhi CM to PM

During a speech last week, Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "arrest all AAP leaders." He also stated that Delhi's deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, is the next target and will most likely be arrested. He further claimed that by detaining Jain and Sisodia, the Centre is attempting to halt the wonderful work being done in education and health.

Quote Kejriwal terms case against Jain 'completely fraud'

On the other hand, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called the case against Jain "completely fraud." "I have personally studied this case, it is completely fraud. We neither tolerate corruption nor we do corruption. We have a very honest government. He has been targeted because of political reasons," Kejriwal said. However, the CM also said he had complete faith in the judiciary.