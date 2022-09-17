India

After de-enrollment, Jamia bans Safoora Zargar from entering university campus

The university administration also issued show-cause notices to several students who had protested her de-enrollment.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) issued an order banning its former scholar and Delhi riots accused Safoora Zargar from entering the university campus. The order said that she was known to organize protests and marches on campus against irrelevant and objectionable issues to disturb the environment. It further says that she instigated innocent students and used the university platform for her malafide political agenda.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes after the university canceled her admission last month stating that she failed to submit her dissertation.

Following this, she and other students staged a demonstration on the campus calling it targeted action.

She was among the popular faces during the CAA-NRC protests in 2019-20. She was charged with UAPA in the Delhi riots case and later arrested while she was pregnant.

Order Notice to students for supporting Zargar

The central university issued show-cause notices to several students for protesting against the cancelation of Zargar's admission near the Central Canteen. The order says that despite prohibiting gatherings on August 29, students staged a protest on August 30 and September 6 in Zargar's support. The administration directed students to submit their replies as to why shouldn't disciplinary action be taken against them.

Twitter Post Disturbed peaceful academic environment: Administration

Jamia Millia Islamia administration has issued show-cause notices to several students for participating in protests against Safoora Zargar's de-enrollment from the university. pic.twitter.com/r8R3Xw9ToP — Arvind ojha (@arvindojha) September 17, 2022

De-rollment Admission revoked 'retrospectively': Administration

Zargar was enrolled in the integrated MPhil/PhD program at the sociology department. Last month, JMI authorities canceled her admission citing an unsatisfactory progress report from the Research Advisory Committee (RAC). Zargar said she earlier received mail from the dean regarding her de-enrollment dated August 22. She later received a corrigendum that said that her admission was canceled retrospectively from February 6.

Twitter Post Safoora's tweet after JMI canceled her admission

“In anticipation of the approval of the same of the Faculty committee”

The usually snail-paced Jamia admin moving at light speed to cancel my admission, foregoing all due process.

Let it be known, it breaks my heart but not my spirit. pic.twitter.com/2t0Nos9qiK — Safoora Zargar (@SafooraZargar) August 29, 2022

Charges Was jailed under UAPA while being pregnant

Zargar is a researcher and activist hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. She was accused of organizing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. After violence broke out in Delhi, the police jailed her while she was pregnant under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring to cause riots by giving inflammatory speeches. She was granted bail after two-and-half months of detention.