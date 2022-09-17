India

22 dead in rain-related incidents across UP

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 17, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is forecast for Uttarakhand, UP, and MP.

At least 22 people died in separate rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Friday while India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for the eastern part of the state on Saturday. Heavy overnight rains caused an under-construction wall to collapse on huts burying nine laborers alive in Lucknow. Officials reported 13 other deaths from across the state related to rain.

Uttar Pradesh Red alert for 12 districts in UP

UP witnessed widespread heavy rains on Friday. IMD recorded 32.2 mm average rainfall — which is 428% more compared to the Long Period Average (LPA) of 6.1 mm. The state's 74 out of 75 districts witnessed rains on Friday. The regional met department issued a red alert for Barabanki, Lucknow, Mau, Bahraich, Deoria, Balrampur, Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jhansi, Unnao, and Prayagraj.

Twitter Post IMD predicts varied degree of rainfall across UP, Uttarakhand

Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh during 15th-17th and over West Madhya Pradesh on 15th September, 2022. pic.twitter.com/UsU0d6Dm3I — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 15, 2022

Deaths Most killed in house, wall collapse

Of five deaths in Unnao, three were killed when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain. In incidents of house collapse, two kids were killed in Prayagraj, a three-year-old boy in Rae Bareli, and a 65-year-old man in Fatehpur. Another wall collapse killed a 35-year-old man in Sitapur. A 52-year-old man was killed by lightning in Gonda district.

Maharashtra Orange alert for Palghar, Thane

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains overnight and on Friday morning with severe waterlogging in many areas. The IMD issued an orange alert for Thane and Palghar districts on Saturday. Thane city recorded 97.77 mm of rainfall in 12 hours while heavy rain lashed Pune city and its adjoining areas. The intensity of rains was expected to diminish over the next two days.

Delhi Friday was coolest day of September in 10 years

Delhi saw Friday as the coolest day of September in the last 10 years as the maximum temperature was gauged at 25.9 degrees Celcius, eight degrees below normal, the IMD said. Rains in the last couple of days along with winds lowered the temperature, bringing much needed respite to the people from sultry heat. Light showers were predicted in Delhi on Saturday.