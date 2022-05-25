India

Southwest monsoon advancing over Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea: IMD

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 25, 2022, 10:21 pm 3 min read

The approaching monsoon is expected to bring relief from heatwave across the country.

The southwest monsoon is expected to move over areas of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department predicted that there will be no significant heatwave conditions throughout the country (except for some regions of Rajasthan) in the next five days.

Context Why does this story matter?

This year, March was unusually warm and it recorded the highest all-India temperature in 122 years, said the IMD.

Northwest and Central India, meanwhile, experienced their hottest April in 122 years, leading to an increase in power demands and coal shortages.

However, with the monsoon's arrival in the Bay of Bengal and an early onset predicted for Kerala, relief could be in sight.

Monsoon 'Condition favorable for monsoon in Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea'

"Conditions are favorable for further advance of the southwest monsoon over some parts of southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of southeast Arabian Sea during next 48 hours," IMD has said in its latest update. It said Maldives and Comorin area, South and East-central Bay of Bengal, and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal will also witness the monsoon, as per the update.

Temperature rise 'Northwest India to witness 3-5 degrees rise in temperature'

Northwest India is likely to see a gradual rise in maximum temperature by three to five degrees over the next five days, according to IMD's weather forecast. While no significant temperature changes will affect Central and East India on Wednesday, they are likely to see a gradual rise in temperature thereafter, it said in the weather bulletin.

Information Rainfall likely in Northeast India: IMD

The meteorological service also predicts moderate rainfall throughout Northeast India, with thunderstorms possible in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next five days.

Heatwave 'Relief from heatwave across the country'

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on May 28 and 29. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will witness isolated rainfall over the weekend. The meteorological service has also forecasted no heatwave conditions over the country for the following five days, providing some reprieve from the oppressive heat.

Information 'In Kerala, onset of monsoon expected in May 27'

IMD today said the onset of monsoon in Kerala is expected on May 27 and that the seasonal rainfall is likely to be normal. "99 percent rainfall is expected. In the next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa region, and other parts of state will also receive light rainfall," IMD-Mumbai Head Jayanta Sarkar told ANI.