IMD issues yellow alert for extreme cold in Delhi today

The day temperature in the capital city is likely to be 19°C, while the night temperature will be around 4°C, IMD said. Representational image. (Source: Wikimedia commons/Press information Bureau)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for extreme cold weather in Delhi on Monday. The day temperature in the capital city is likely to be 19°C, while the night temperature will be around 4°C, the IMD said. This comes as Delhi has been witnessing cold wave conditions for the last two days due to a strong-dry northwesterly cold wind.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi and its neighboring regions are experiencing a cold wave, which dipped the temperature to below 4°C for the first time this year. On Sunday morning, the IMD's Safdarjung station recorded a temperature of 4.6°C, which further plunged to 3.3°C and 3.6°C at Jafarpur and Lodhi Road, respectively. However, the IMD predicts an improvement in weather conditions from December 21 onwards.

Details Weather to become normal after Tuesday

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Sumita Roy Dutta)

The cold wave in Delhi is likely to last till Tuesday, weather experts said. The cold wave will subside from Tuesday as the speed of the northwesterly wind is expected to decrease in the coming days. After Tuesday night, the temperature in the national capital is expected to hover around normal. Notably, Delhi's temperature dropped to 3.2°C on Monday, the lowest this season.

Alert What does the yellow alert mean?

A yellow weather warning indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could be changed to worse. The IMD issued a yellow warning for Delhi on both Sunday and Monday. It also issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand from December 18-21 as many places in the state have recorded sub-zero or near-freezing temperatures. These include Ranichauri, Mukteshwar, Mussoorie, Pithoragarh, and New Tehri.

Information How a cold wave is declared?

The IMD announces a cold wave if the day's lowest temperature is either 4.5°C below normal or is below 4°C. A cold day is declared when the maximum temperature is 4.5°C below normal.

Cold wave Entire north India witnessing cold wave

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change)

Apart from Delhi, several places in northern India are also witnessing sub-zero temperatures. Both the day's high and low were several notches below normal in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. Rajasthan's Sikar recorded minus 2.5°C. The temperature was also recorded in minus in Churu in western Rajasthan. Similarly, Punjab's Amritsar saw minus 0.5°C, and a maximum of 15.5°C, 5 degrees below normal.

Information Delhi to witness light rain during Christmas: IMD

RK Jenamani, the director-general of Meteorology at IMD, said Delhi might witness light rain on December 24 and 25. Reportedly, this is due to a new Western Disturbance, which will come into effect in hilly areas on Wednesday.