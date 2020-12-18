Last updated on Dec 18, 2020, 10:48 am
Written bySagar Malik
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Delhi as biting cold waves gripped the national capital.
Delhi on Thursday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far, with the mercury dropping to 3.5 degrees Celsius.
Weather experts have attributed the dripping temperatures to widespread snowfall and chilly winds blowing toward the plains.
Here are more details on this.
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional forecasting centre told PTI that the Western Himalayas recorded widespread snowfall due to strong western disturbances and frosty winds have been blowing toward plains, thus causing the temperature to fall.
The IMD declares a cold wave in the plains when minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or lower, and 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.
"However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day," Srivastava added.
Meanwhile, cold wave conditions have prevailed in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, with areas like Keylong, Manali and Kalpa recording sub-zero temperatures recently.
The weather remained dry, but the minimum temperature decreased by one to two notches.
