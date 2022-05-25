India

Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case

A special NIA court in Delhi had convicted Yasin Malik in a terror-funding case after he pleaded guilty

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in terror funding case. A special NIA court in Delhi had on Thursday (May 19) convicted Malik in a terror-funding case after he pleaded guilty. The case is linked to terrorism activities that disturbed the Valley in 2017.

Gandhian principles What Malik said in the court

Malik had said in the court that he followed Mahatma Gandhi's principles ever since he gave up arms in 1994. "I have been doing non-violent politics in Kashmir ever since," he said. "I was arrested within 30 minutes of Burhan Wani's encounter. Atal Bihari Vajpayee allotted me a passport and India allowed me to make a statement because I wasn't a criminal," Malik added.

Ahead of verdict Shops closed, heavy security deployment in Srinagar

Parts of Srinagar observed a spontaneous shutdown on Wednesday ahead of the court's verdict, officials said. Most of the shops and businesses in Maisuma and adjoining areas, including Lal Chowk, were shut. Shops in some areas of the old city were also shut. Public transport was, however, plying normally. There was a heavy security deployment in the city to avoid any untoward situation.

Charged Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges

On May 11, Malik had pleaded to all charges of the UAPA and IPC sections for criminal conspiracy, including terrorist acts, raising funds for a terrorist act, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, and being a member of a terrorist gang or organization. Since Malik did not hire a lawyer, the court-appointed amicus curiae on Thursday confirmed that he was not contesting the charges.

Chargesheet Several others charged by the NIA court

Besides Malik, several other Kashmiri separatist leaders have been charged by the court. Among them were Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, former MLA Rashid Engineer, businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat alias Peer Saifullah, and others. The chargesheet also had charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

NIA judge What the court order said

In the order dated March 16, NIA Special Judge Praveen Singh said, "The above analysis reflects that the statements of witnesses and documentary evidence have connected almost all the accused with each other and to a common object of secession, to the commonality of means they were to use, their close association to terrorist/terrorist organizations under the guiding hand and funding of Pakistani establishment."

Information What was the case?

The case is related to the various terror outfits, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) backed by Islamic State, perpetrating terrorist and secessionist activities to disturb Jammu and Kashmir.