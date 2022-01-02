Vaishno Devi stampede: J&K probe panel's report in 7 days

Saptak Datta Twitter Jan 02, 2022, 12:10 pm 2 min read

The tragic stampede occurred at the Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday. (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons/Sheet Holidays).

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-General Manoj Sinha has formed a three-member panel to investigate Saturday's stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The panel has been given a week to present its report to the J&K administration. The panel will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra and comprise Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer and Jammu Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh.

Context Why does this story matter?

(Photo credit: Wikimedia Commos/Abhishek Chandra)

The tragic stampede occurred at the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills on Saturday, killing 12 pilgrims and injuring more than a dozen. The incident occurred owing to a scuffle between two groups of pilgrims, according to the Temple Board Administration. Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said the incident occurred due to "miscommunication" or because of some "altercation."

Quote Panel to consider lapses, fix responsibility

"The Committee shall examine in detail the causes/reasons behind the incident (stampede) and point out the lapses and fix the responsibility thereof," the J&K government said in the order.

Information Financial compensation for casualties

The Uttar Pradesh government announced Rs. two lakh ex-gratia to the relatives of pilgrims from UP who were killed in the stampede. The temple administration will provide Rs. 10 lakh to the kin of those deceased and Rs. two lakh to the injured. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) promised an ex-gratia of Rs. two lakh for the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

Incident How did the stampede happen?

The stampede occurred along a short entrance at gate number three between 2:30 and 2:45 am on Saturday. Eyewitnesses reportedly said the number of pilgrims exceeded the maximum limit, in violation of COVID-19 regulations. Some of the survivors accused the J&K administration of "mismanagement." The temple administration rejected the allegations, claiming all required preparations were made for the expected crowds.

Do you know? Who were the victims?

Seven of the 12 pilgrims killed in the stampede were from Uttar Pradesh, three from Delhi, and one each from Haryana and J&K. Sixteen individuals were admitted to a hospital in Kakriyal after being hurt in the event.