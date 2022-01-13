5 destinations to stargaze in India

Stargazing can prove to be a life-altering experience.

Sitting under the stars is an ethereal experience. Staring at the black night sky filled with twinkling stars can even be a spiritual experience for some. But city life no longer permits us to soak this nature's beauty, which is why you should think about taking a stargazing vacation. There are several destinations in India where you can watch the stars.

#1 Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Photo credit: Unsplash/Matt Antonioli

In Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, you can watch the Milky Way Galaxy on a clear night. Dhankar, Kaza, Langza, and Chitkul are the places from where you can watch the galaxy. Mid-May to mid-October is the best time to visit. Kibber town, the highest motorable village, is the best point to stargaze. You might also see a shooting star.

#2 Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is known for its salt marsh, but is also the perfect place to watch the starry night sky. A rare light phenomenon called Ghost Lights, locally called Chir Batti, can also be caught here. It is a mysterious light in the sky that changes to blue, yellow, and red. It is super fast and can halt suddenly.

#3 Lonar Crater, Maharashtra

The Lonar Crater in Maharashtra is right in the middle of the Deccan plateau, making it an ideal place in western India for stargazing. The Lonar Lake here is believed to have been formed by the impact of a meteorite approximately 52,000 years ago. It is approximately 160 kilometers away from Aurangabad and you can take a cab to reach the crater.

#4 Sonmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Sonmarg in Jammu & Kashmir is another perfect spot to enjoy night camping. Several astronomers also set up camp here to watch and record the stars. The place is located at a height of 2,800 meters and is surrounded by dense, snowy forests. Tourists can visit this place between May to October to watch the dark sky filled with an infinite number of stars.

#5 Nubra Valley, Ladakh

(Photo credit: Unsplash/Fahrul Azmi)

Ladakh's Turtuk Village in Nubra Valley is another option. The place is surrounded by stunning landscapes and a beautiful lake. The night sky here is completely pollution-free and full of beautiful stars. You can also camp here and gaze at the sky all night long. Shanti Stupa, four hours away from the valley, is another great point to stargaze.