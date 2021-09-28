Maharashtra: Three held for stealing Rs. 10.85L from kin's house

The police has arrested a woman's sister and two other relatives for allegedly stealing Rs. 10.85 lakh cash from her house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on September 4 after the victim had sold her house and kept the cash at her present residence in Mumbra town in Thane.

Background

She filed complaint alleging unidentified persons broke into her house

She lodged a police complaint, alleging that some unidentified persons broke into her house and stole the money, Mumbra Police Station's senior police inspector Madhukar Kad said. "The police on September 6 had registered a case against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 380 (theft) and Section 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit an offense)," he added.

Police arrested victim's brother-in-law after checking CCTV footage

After checking the CCTV footage of the area, the police subsequently arrested one of the accused, who was identified as the victim's brother-in-law. Notably, on the day of the incident, the arrested accused had made a WhatsApp call to someone and later deleted the record from his mobile phone, according to the police.

Further details

Police recovered Rs. 9.35L stolen cash from accused

"The police sent the phone for forensic testing which revealed that he had made the call to his wife, who is the sister of the complainant. The police arrested the complainant's sister on September 22 and the next day nabbed her uncle for their involvement in the theft," Kad said. Police also recovered Rs. 9.35 lakh out of the stolen cash from the accused.

Other case

Twenty-three cars worth Rs. 72.90L seized in Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, in another incident, a man was arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating a vehicle hire firm on Monday. Notably, 23 cars worth Rs 72.90 lakh were recovered from the accused, who is identified as Sandeep Raghu Shetty. Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said Shetty was nabbed from the Mumbai airport by Vashi police while he was about to flee to Dubai.

Further details

He fraudulently mortgaged 25 cars from Chennai-based firm

Singh told reporters, "Shetty started a self-drive car firm and took vehicles on rent, but stopped making payments after a couple of months. He took 25 cars from a firm based in Chennai and fraudulently mortgaged them for around Rs. two lakh each with people." "A case was lodged against Shetty based on the complaint of this firm," he added.

Quote

Cars were recovered from following places

"We recovered 23 mortgaged cars from Bhiwandi, Taloja, Padgha, Badlapur, Jalgaon as well as Hyderabad in Telangana. He has diverted 25 more cars using a similar modus operandi and this is being probed," the commissioner informed.