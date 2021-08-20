Maharashtra: Villager booked for forcing tribal man into bonded labor

The case against the accused was registered based on the complaint filed by the victim's widow

Police have registered an offense against a man at Mokhada in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly forcing a tribal villager, who had borrowed Rs. 500 from him, into bonded labor, an official said. The victim, Kalu Dharma Pawar, died in July this year, nearly eight months after his son, a Class VIII student, was found dead near their village - Katkariwadi, he said.

Details

Victim borrowed money from accused to perform son's last rite

Police said that Pawar had borrowed Rs. 500 from the accused, Ramdas Ambu Korde, as he did not have money to perform the final rites of his son, who died in November last year. Mokhada Police Station's assistant inspector Satish Gawai said the accused has not been arrested so far and Jawhar deputy superintendent of police was probing the case.

Information

Case was registered based on complaint filed by Pawar's widow

The case against Korde was registered based on the complaint filed by Pawar's widow recently. "Mokhada police have filed the case against Korde under sections of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, and under IPC Section 374 ((unlawful compulsory labor)," Gawai said.

Complaint

Body of victim's son was found in valley near village

In her complaint, Pawar's widow said that her husband died on July 29 this year. Months before that, her son had gone missing a few days prior to Diwali last year and his body was later found in a valley near the village. Whether he committed suicide, fell accidentally or whether he was pushed by anyone is yet to be known.

Background

Accused asked Pawar to work for him instead of repaying

As the family did not have money to buy cloth to wrap the child's body for the final rites, her husband went to Korde and borrowed Rs. 500 from him. The accused asked the victim that instead of repaying the money he should work on his farm and also take the cattle for grazing, the complaint said.

Further details

Korde abused Pawar, threatened him whenever he asked for wages

After performing his son's last rite, Pawar started working at Korde's house, but his wages were not fixed. Korde used to give him one bhakri every morning, and he would then be given a meal at night, but nothing for lunch, she said. Whenever Pawar asked for wages, Korde would abuse him and threaten him of dire consequences, police said quoting the complaint.