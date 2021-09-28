Maharashtra: Dam water causes flooding in some Beed villages

Several families from the affected villages were shifted to safer places

Heavy rainfall in catchment areas of the Manjara dam forced authorities to open all 18 gates of the reservoir to discharge water on Tuesday, which led to flooding in some villages of Maharashtra's Beed district while an alert was sounded in some neighboring districts, officials said. Several families from the affected villages were shifted to safer places, they said.

Details

Manjara, Majalgaon dams were filled up to their maximum capacity

There are no reports of casualty so far. After heavy rains on Monday night, the Manjara and Majalgaon dams in Beed were filled up to their maximum capacity. The local administration opened all 18 gates of the Manjara dam and 11 gates of the Majalgaon dam early Tuesday morning, resulting in the discharge of 78,397 cusec and 80,534 cusec water from them, respectively.

Villages

Nearly 110 families were shifted to safer places: Official

The discharge of water from the Manjara dam led to flooding in villages under Kaij and Ambajogai talukas of Beed district, Ambajogai tehsildar Vipin Patil said. "Villages like Isthal, Apegaon, Tadola, Kopra, Anjanpur, Deora, Tat Borgaon, Akola, located on the Manjara river banks, were facing flooding and water-logging. Nearly 110 families from some of these areas were shifted to safer places," the official said.

Alert

The next 24 hours are crucial: Official

The Majalgaon irrigation department's office has also written to Beed, Parbhani, and Nanded collectors to sound an alert in villages located along the Sindphana and Godavari rivers in their respective areas. Beed district disaster management authority official Umesh Shirke said, "The next 24 hours are crucial. No casualty has been reported so far."

Details

Water began to rise on Monday night: Isthal village resident

The district administration is on alert, Beed Collector Radhabinod Sharma said, adding that people were being shifted to safer places. Isthal village resident Pandhari Tokle said the water began to rise in their area on Monday night. "The water rose up to nearly three feet. Residents started shifting to safer places from 4 am on Tuesday," he said.

Other details

There's no person or animal left in village now: Tokle

"There is no person or animal left in the village now. The situation is more or less the same in the nearby Anjanpur and Apegaon villages in Ambajogai taluka," he said. When contacted, Prithviraj BP, the collector of neighboring Latur district, said 158 villages in his district could be affected by the discharge of water from the Manjara dam.