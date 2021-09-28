Eight-year-old murdered in Palghar; hunt on for culprit

An eight-year-old tribal girl was hacked to death allegedly by a man believed to be her relative in Maharashtra's Palghar district

An eight-year-old tribal girl was hacked to death allegedly by a man believed to be her relative in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at 1:30 pm on Monday near a Zilla Parishad school in Dahanu taluka following which the 46-year-old accused ran away, an official from the district rural police control room said.

Details

The accused attacked the girl with a sickle

The official said that efforts were on to nab the accused. It was not yet known whether the child was sexually abused and what was the motive behind the killing, he said, adding that the postmortem report was awaited. The accused allegedly attacked the girl with a sickle, injuring her seriously, the official said.

Background

He also attacked passerby who tried to save girl

"A passerby saw the child being attacked and tried to save her, but the accused hit him with the sickle as well, and then fled from the spot," he said. "After being alerted, police reached the spot and rushed the girl to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," the official said. The body was subsequently sent for postmortem.

Quote

Case has been registered under IPC Section 302, Section 307

"The man who tried to save the girl was injured in the attack by the accused and was admitted to a hospital. The Dahanu police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder)," he said.

Another case

Man stabbed his wife to death following fight in Palghar

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 35-year-old man killed his wife in Palghar's Virar area on Sunday. According to the Free Press Journal, the accused and his wife often used to quarrel over domestic issues. On Sunday, following a fight, the man, identified as Jagdeesh Gurav, stabbed his 28-year-old wife to death at their home and ran away. The victim died on the spot.

Further details

Efforts are underway to nab the accused: Police

According to the Free Press Journal report, the body of the victim has been sent to post-mortem. As per the complaint filed by the relative of the victim, a case has been registered against the accused under IPC Section 302 (murder) at the Virar Police Station. Notably, Virar police said that efforts are underway to nab the accused.