5 ways to rock the skirt in winter

Winter is the perfect season to flaunt our wardrobe. In fact, some people eagerly wait for the season just so they can wear fancy jackets, beanies, and boots. But considering how cold it can get, wearing some outfits, like skirts, isn't feasible. So let's get a little innovative and explore ways to rock the skirt without freezing ourselves.

#1 Wear it with a long coat

Winter fashion is all about layering, so make use of this concept to wear skirts. Instead of jackets, choose a long coat. The length of the coat will cover a portion of your legs to provide warmth. Color-blocking works great in this style. Pair a beige skirt with a beige coat and beige boots. A bright-colored coat over a black skirt also looks amazing.

#2 Choose a warm fabric

Pack all your light and breezy skirts for next summer and buy a few skirts made especially for winter. These are thicker and made up of warm fabrics such as wool, flannel, denim, or tweeds. So you automatically end up with a warm layer. Denim skirts can be paired with a denim jacket, while a corduroy skirt looks great with an oversized sweater.

#3 Choose midi and mid-length skirts

Choose midi skirts or mid-length skirts instead of mini skirts. After all, fashion is also about being wise in your choices. Pair an A-line midi skirt with an oversized sweater that can either be left over the skirt or tucked in. A plain skirt in silk or velvet can be paired with a white shirt and a long coat. Accessorize with a scarf.

#4 Wear long boots

Long boots, especially the ones that go above the knee, are one of the most stunning things one can sport in winters. Boots can change the look of your entire outfit. Black boots are a must-have in your wardrobe. In fact, if you want to flaunt your boots, wear them with skirts. Add a leather jacket for a grunge yet stylish look.

#5 Wear leggings or tights

Wearing black tights or leggings under your skirt will definitely keep you warm while ensuring an overall stylish look. But pick ones made up of warm fabrics and not your regular summer leggings. They look great under sheer skirts or pleated mini skirts. Wear short black boots and a solid color sweater for a semi-formal look. Bright-colored skirts are great for a casual style.