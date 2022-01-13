5 animated films filled with lessons on love

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 12:41 pm 2 min read

Animated films are not only a delight to watch, but can be easily seen with your kids.

If you think animated films are just for kids, you can't be more wrong. These films are filled with beautiful life lessons for everyone. Love is the dominant theme in most of them-- it could either be love for your partner, parent-child relationship, love for a hobby, a friend, or simply self-love. Here are five animated films that deliver a strong message beautifully.

#1 The Little Mermaid (1989)

The 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid is a lovely tale produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation and Walt Disney Pictures. The film portrays the life of a little mermaid who is fascinated with life on land. She falls for a human prince and agrees to give up her beautiful voice to become human for three days, only so she could find him.

#2 Finding Nemo (2003)

Finding Nemo was released way back in 2003 but is still easily one of the most-watched animated films. A clownfish, Marlin loses his son, Nemo, who wants to explore the sea despite being warned by his father of the dangers that lurk there. It is a compassionate journey of love and how the father encounters several dangers to bring his son back home.

#3 Happy Feet (2006)

In this 2006 movie, a young emperor penguin, Mumble can't sing like the other penguins and is looked at as the odd one out. But he has a talent for tap dance and his friends love it. However, the dance is not appreciated by elder penguins. The film is all about how he finds acceptance, his love for his talent, and ultimately himself.

#4 Bolt (2008)

Bolt tells the story of a white shepherd dog who acts in movies but believes that everything around him is real. After his co-star Penny is kidnapped in the film, he runs away to save her. Penny is heartbroken to learn that Bolt is missing. The film beautifully explores the relation between the two and Bolt's friendship with an alley cat and a hamster.

#5 Up (2009)

Released in 2009, Up has the theme of love woven through several layers. It explores the love between a husband and his dead wife and the relationship between humans and animals. Set on protecting his home and fulfilling the promise he made to his wife, widower Carl Fredricksen sets on a journey to find the forbidden Paradise Falls. Watch it to experience ethereal love.