Lohri 2022: Celebrate the festival with 5 traditional sweets

The Lohri festival boasts a variety of tasteful sweets.

Lohri is a popular harvest festival celebrated in north India, especially in Punjab. It also marks the passing of Winter Solstice and celebrates the onset of longer days. People celebrate this festival by sitting by a bonfire and dancing to dhol beats while enjoying delicious sweets of the season like special halwa, barfi, and gajak. Here are five sweet recipes to enjoy on Lohri.

#1 Peanut chikki

This traditional sweet is prepared with two main ingredients, roasted peanuts, and jaggery. To begin with, add a teaspoon of ghee to a hot pan. Take three-fourth cup jaggery and cook until the sugar caramelizes. Add a cup of roasted peanuts to the caramelized jaggery. Now, pour the mix into a plate, run a knife to mark the blocks, and let it cool down.

#2 Til ki barfi

Til ki barfi recipe just needs sugar, khoya, and roasted sesame seeds. Begin with making a sugar syrup by heating sugar in water. Add some khoya to the mixture along with a handful of sesame seeds and chopped nuts. Now, stir the mixture till it becomes thick. Pour the mixture into a plate, run a knife through to mark the blocks, and let cool.

#3 Gur ka halwa

This delicious gur ka halwa is filled with Lohri vibes. To prepare this, you need half tablespoon ghee, half cup semolina, and a few grams of soaked jaggery. Add the soaked jaggery, semolina, and some water to a heated pan with ghee and keep stirring until the jaggery completely soaks up the water. Garnish with some dry fruits as per your taste.

#4 Gajak

Lubricate a rectangular tray with ghee and set it aside. Now in a pan, dry roast sesame seeds till they turn brown. Keep aside. Make a syrup of sugar and ghee and fold in the roasted sesame seeds and combine everything well. Now pour the warm mixture evenly on that tray and make rectangular cuts. Segregate them once they are cooled down.

#5 Aate ki pinni

Pinni is a highly nutritious sweet that fills you with energy and warmth and is specially prepared in winter. Heath ghee and add wheat flour and semolina to it and fry until golden brown. Keep stirring and turn off the flame after a few minutes. Mix in sugar and two tablespoons of milk. Let it cool down and shape into small balls.