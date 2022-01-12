5 health benefits of coriander

Jan 12, 2022

Coriander has a nice flavor that can elevate any dish.

Coriander is consumed in two forms-- as a spice and a herb. Either way, it is extremely good for our health. As a herb, it can add a splash of color to your dishes. It originated in Italy way back in 5,000 BC. Coriander is rich in vitamin A, C, K, calcium, iron, fiber, phosphorus, and manganese. Here are some health benefits of coriander.

Context Here is what our expert says

It is not possible to eat coriander in therapeutic doses because it is primarily used as a garnish or condiment.

High amounts of active compounds are found in some Ayurvedic medicines in which coriander can be identified as Dhanyaka/Kustumburi.

Interactions with medications for diabetes or hypertension may cause low blood sugar & blood pressure, excessive drowsiness, while skin application may cause an allergic reaction.

Blood sugar Helps to reduce blood sugar levels

The antioxidants present in coriander leaves help to promote enzyme activity and increase insulin secretion that reduces blood sugar levels. According to a study, a single dose of coriander seed extract lowered blood sugar by four mmol/L in six hours in obese rats with high blood sugar. You can have coriander-infused water daily to manage your blood sugar levels and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Digestion Helps in digestion and promotes gut health

Coriander is rich in fiber and essential oil that aids in the secretion of digestive juices and enzymes in your stomach which helps to relieve digestion issues and also stimulates peristaltic motion. It can treat anorexia, an eating disorder. Coriander can also be used to stimulate your appetite. Studies show that adding coriander leaves to your everyday diet can reduce indigestion.

Skin health Takes care of your skin

Coriander is extremely beneficial for your skin and can treat disorders like dermatitis, eczema, dryness, and other fungal infections. Coriander oil has antiseptic, antifungal, anti-microbial, and antioxidant properties. The presence of vitamin A and E helps it fight against free radicals. It is great for oily skin as it has the ability to absorb excess moisture. However, do a patch test before topical application.

Brain Protects your brain

Inflammation can lead to several kinds of brain diseases like Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in coriander can help to protect your brain cells and boost your memory. According to a study on mice, the fresh green coriander leaves improved memory and might be helpful in curing Alzheimer's disease. They can also reduce symptoms of anxiety and stress.

Vision Promotes healthy vision

Coriander is also great for your eye health and helps to prevent macular degeneration and various visual disorders due to its high beta-carotene properties. It also reduces the pressure and strain on the eyes and promotes healthy and good vision. Its microbial and disinfectant properties protect against conjunctivitis and other contagious ailments. Various eye products are also made using coriander oil.