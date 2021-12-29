Lifestyle 5 signs of a toxic workplace

Varnika Sharma Edited by Anamica Singh Dec 29, 2021, 06:16 pm 2 min read

A toxic workplace can wreak havoc on your health and mental peace

An international survey has revealed that 42% of US employees left their job on account of working in a toxic environment. But what exactly is a toxic work environment? A workplace can be termed toxic if an employee's life is negatively impacted by the people who work there, the work, and the environment. Here are some signs to identify if a workplace is toxic.

Number 1 Unclear communication

Smooth communication is important for any company to thrive. When employees receive mixed messages from different channels, it confuses them and ends up hurting their performance. In such places, employees constantly struggle due to a lack of clarity. The channels of communication aren't clear and the employees often get conflicting messages through different channels. Bad communication is a sure-shot sign of a toxic environment.

Number 2 Absence of work-life balance

Work-life balance has become a huge buzzword these days, and for a reason. The absence of a work-life balance will make you feel exhausted and frustrated. So if you find yourself working after office hours, are unable to get me-time or family time, find yourself getting impatient frequently, and are always thinking of work, it's time you start thinking about moving out.

Number 3 Poor leadership

This is the best sign you can possibly encounter. Surveys say that bad bosses are the biggest reason people quit their jobs. Many times, leaders lack compassion for their employees, don't appreciate their hard work, and constantly put them down. For some bosses, an employee who spends maximum hours at work is the best. All this stresses out the employee and hinders productivity.

Number 4 Lack of motivation

Contrary to what most people think, money is not the only motivating factor for an employee. They need to feel valued, which happens when their work is appreciated and they are given opportunities to grow. Constant criticism is a huge de-motivator, as is minuscule financial growth. Unmotivated co-workers who aren't willing to help you are another sign of a toxic workplace.

Number 5 Listen to your instincts

Lastly, trust your instincts. What you feel is the best indicator to take a call about a place or a person. Poor health, stress, anxiety, overthinking about things that happened at work, not wanting to go back to work the next day, are all indicators of a toxic workplace. So give your gut the benefit of the doubt and move on.