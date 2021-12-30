Lifestyle 5 yummylicious strawberry recipes

Sneha Das Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 05:03 pm 2 min read

Strawberries are extremely refreshing and delicious and can be combined with various foods

Strawberries are rich in Vitamin C and are a powerhouse of antioxidants and fiber and are extremely beneficial for health. These ruby red heart-shaped berries manage blood pressure and also help to fight cancer. From strawberries dipped in chocolate to yummy strawberry cheesecake and smoothies, there is a lot you can do with them. Here are a few strawberry recipes you should try.

#1 Strawberry Cheesecake

This velvety soft strawberry cheesecake recipe is sure to make you drool. Mix cracker crumbs and butter and press onto the pan's bottom. Refrigerate it for 30 minutes. Blend the strawberries and boil the puree until it's thick. Then, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and eggs, and oven-bake for 50-55 minutes. Pour the silky strawberry sauce on the cheesecake and it's done.

#2 Strawberry Souffle

This strawberry souffle recipe is light, smooth, and creamy and is an absolute delight for dessert lovers. To make it, puree the strawberries and add sugar and vanilla. Then, add egg whites and beat the mixture well. Bake it at 350 degrees for 15 minutes until the souffle turns golden and puffs up. And voila! your delicious strawberry souffle is ready to serve.

#3 Strawberry Parfait

This smooth, creamy and refreshing strawberry parfait recipe is perfect to have for breakfast as it is healthy and wholesome. Cut the strawberries into small sizes and well with some honey. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Then start layering the parfait alternatively with yogurt, honey mixed strawberries, and strawberry syrup. Finally, sprinkle some granola or muesli on top and it's done.

#4 Strawberry Cinnamon Rolls

These strawberry cinnamon rolls will leave you craving for more. Mix yeast, sugar, and water together. Then, add flour, butter, salt, and eggs and mix well to form a soft dough. Roll the dough and spread a mixture of sugar, cinnamon, and butter on top. Bake for some time and glaze the rolls with a concoction of strawberry puree, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar.

#5 Grilled Chicken and Strawberry Salad

This salad recipe is extremely healthy and refreshing and strawberries add a natural sweetness to it. Mix some olive oil, honey, lime juice, and lime zest and season it with some pepper and salt and keep it aside. Put some romaine lettuce, strawberries, chicken, feta cheese, onion, avocado, and peas in a bowl. Drizzle the dressing on top, toss well and serve immediately.