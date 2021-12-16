Lifestyle 5 of Lucknow's most loved Awadhi dishes

Lucknow is popularly known for its famous Awadhi cuisine

Lucknow, the City of Nawabs, is known for its architectural heritage and rich culture but besides that, the city is a heaven for all the foodies. Lucknow offers a wide array of delectable dishes, especially Awadhi delicacies that you shouldn't miss. The royal flavors of Awadhi cuisine are partly inspired by Hyderabadi, Kashmiri, and Mughlai cuisines. Check out some of these dishes.

#1 Sheermal

Sheermal is a Lucknowi delicacy inspired by Persian bread. It is a sweetened naan that is prepared with flour, milk, sugar, ghee, and lots of saffron. These are stuffed with dry fruits and are crisp in texture. Sheermal goes great with kebabs and kormas. They are also available in different varieties like baqarkhani sheermal, hazri, and zafrani sheermal.

#2 Kulfi Falooda

The creamy desi kulfis with some delicious falooda on the side are another lip-smacking sweet treat offered by Lucknow. Kulfi is basically a frozen dessert prepared with lots of milk, nuts, and sugar while falooda tastes similar to vermicelli. Apart from the traditional kesar pista kulfi, you can also try some other flavors like pan and chocolate kulfi.

#3 Galouti Kebabs

Awadhi cuisine is incomplete without its meat dishes. When in Lucknow, you cannot give their melt-in-the-mouth kebabs a miss. Galouti kebabs are considered one of the signature dishes of Lucknow. The kebabs were invented for Nawab Wajid Ali Shah who had lost his teeth but still couldn't give up his love for kebabs. Apparently, the original kebabs were made using over 150 spices.

#4 Biryani

Lucknow is the place where the art of dum-cooked biryani has been refined to the point of perfection. Lucknow's biryani is very different from the biryani available in other states as its rice and meat are cooked separately. The biryani has a beautiful aroma with subtle flavors. When in Lucknow, you got to try a spoonful of this delectable biryani with some cool raita.

#5 Kakori Kebabs

If you are planning a visit to Lucknow, you cannot give Kakori kebabs a miss. According to tales, a British official complained about the seekh kebab being tough and chewy at a party thrown by Nawab Syed Mohammad Haider Kazmi. The nawab felt insulted and asked for kebabs with a soft and succulent texture. Interestingly, raw mangoes are used to soften the Kakori kebabs.