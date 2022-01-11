5 reasons to start using clarified butter

In India, many people have been consuming clarified butter, commonly known as ghee, since ancient times. Although full of fat, it is believed to be healthier than butter. In fact, it is a staple in kids' diets. Experts claim that clarified butter has several health advantages as compared to butter. If you are wondering about its health benefits, keep reading.

#1 It improves digestion

To start off, clarified butter is one of the top sources of butyric acid that can reverse and repair the damage to your digestive system caused by junk foods. The acid improves acid secretion in your stomach which, in turn, fastens your digestion process and promotes better absorption of food. But since it is also fattening, limit your intake to 2-3 teaspoons a day.

#2 It has stable fats and can be used for cooking

Clarified butter has saturated fatty acids which are stable fats. Moreover, studies have shown that heating this butter at a temperature of 180°C for approximately half an hour does not result in any molecular changes in it. This makes it suitable for cooking. In fact, several chefs prefer clarified butter over other oils, especially because of the flavor it adds.

#3 It can help you lose weight

Experts suggest consuming clarified butter and using it as a primary cooking ingredient for people who are on a weight loss diet. For individuals who have extra fat deposits in some areas of the body, a small amount of this butter in your daily diet can prove very helpful. It has amino acids that can shrink the size of the fat cells.

#4 It has a great shelf-life

Clarified butter is prepared by heating butter to remove milk solids and water from fat. It has a better shelf-life as well. If kept at room temperature, you can store clarified butter for over 3-4 months. Just make sure it is away from sunlight. It can even stay good for up to one year if you store it in the refrigerator.

#5 It is good for people who are lactose intolerant

Notably, clarified butter can be used by people who are lactose intolerant or are allergic to dairy products. It is because it contains negligible amounts of lactose and casein, a milk protein. This property comes with an additional benefit that clarified butter is pure fat and will not burn while cooking due to the absence of milk proteins and sugars.