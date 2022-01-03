Foundation 101: Ace the base with these tricks

Jan 03, 2022

Applying your foundation correctly will help you get a flawless finish

Getting a flawless and natural-looking makeup base is tough but achievable. It starts with choosing the correct foundation for your skin type. The shade and consistency decide if it will vanish into your complexion and make it look like your second skin. The application process also matters for a luminous and natural finish that will stay all day long. Here are a few tips.

Formula Choose liquid formula for a natural finish

Make sure to choose a good foundation with perfect formula and consistency. We recommend you choose a liquid foundation instead of a cream or powder one to get that natural and flawless finish. Liquid foundation is easy to blend and looks like your actual skin texture. You can choose a matte, anti-aging, or moisturizing liquid foundation according to your skin type and skin problems.

Prepping Prep with moisturizer and primer

Rough and dry patches on your face make the application uneven and scaly. This is why it is important to exfoliate your face with a chemical exfoliator. Then apply a generous amount of moisturizer to damp skin. Let it sit for some time and then dab in a layer of primer. Give it time to settle and then go in with your foundation.

Mix Customize to get the perfect shade

Our skin gets lighter in the winters and darker during the summers. So, custom-blend your foundation to get the exact shade all year round. Buy two foundation shades - one lighter and one darker than your skin tone. Mix these two shades and swipe on your jawline and blend it to test it out. If it blends seamlessly, you have got your perfect shade.

Application Find the perfect light; use your fingers for application

Foundation finish is best judged in natural light. So do your makeup near an open window or under bright white bulbs in your bathroom that work similar to outdoor lighting. Use your fingers to dot the foundation for an airbrushed finish and quick, streak-free coverage. Start by dotting it on your cheeks and T-zone and then spread over the rest of your face.

Information Diffuse your foundation with a sponge

Tap a damp beauty sponge and even out the foundation coverage on your face. This step helps to pick up the excess product, blurs the fine lines, and does not make your face look cakey. Also, run the sponge around your neck and chin area.

Setting Use concealer before foundation; set with loose powder

Contrary to what many people think, concealer should be applied before the foundation. This way you don't use a lot of product, avoiding a caked-up finish. Use a hydrating and creamy concealer to cover dark circles and dry and thick formula to conceal blemishes. Set everything in place with a loose translucent powder. Use a damp sponge for a non-powdery look.