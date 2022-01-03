10 ways to carve a small dining space

10 ways to carve a small dining space

Here's how you can create a comfortable dining space

Depending on the size of your home and the number of family members, you might not have the luxury to allocate a separate room for dining purposes. But a few tweaks here and there are all you need to carve a dining space in your home. You can do it in the kitchen, or the living area. Here are a few ideas.

#1, 2 Utilize the corner; choose extendable or folding table

1. Locate corners in the kitchen or the living area which can be utilized as it is not feasible to move around existing furniture in these rooms. 2. Instead of a traditional dining set, choose a folding or an extendable table. It can be opened if you have more people, and the rest of the time it will occupy minimal space.

#3, 4 Choose a round table; use banquette seating

3. Instead of a square or rectangular table, choose a round one. It doesn't take up as much space and is aesthetic. Having a round table also lets you seat more people. 4. Use banquette seating if possible. They are fixed along with the wall, so they don't need a lot of extra space. Plus, they can seat more people at once.

# 5, 6 Turn window seating into dining area; use staircase hallway

5. A table in front of the window seating space makes an ideal dining option. Use an extendable table as it can be used for dining purposes and as a workspace at other times. Natural light is a huge plus. 6. The space beside the staircase often lies ignored. Place a round table or a square bench, depending on the size of the hallway.

#7, 8 Choose lighter colors; utilize space near windows and doors

7. Fitting in a table into another room might end up making the whole place look small. To avoid it from looking congested, go for lighter color furniture and drapes. 8. You can place a table near open windows and doors. See if you can do this in your kitchen, or a door that opens into a kitchen garden.

#9, 10 Get rid of clutter; open kitchen works well

9. Clutter makes any space look smaller. Use minimal accessories in the area surrounding the dining area. Keep the floor clear to make the entire room look spacious. 10. An open-floor kitchen plan is ideal for creating a dining space within the existing structure. You can either use the island or place a small table just near the cooking area.