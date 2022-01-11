All about Spider-Man Tom Holland's fitness regime

All about Spider-Man Tom Holland's fitness regime

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 11, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Playing Spider-Man required Tom Holland to be lean and athletic and he put in a lot of effort to achieve the look. (Photo credits: Wattpad)

Tom Holland, aka Spider-Man, is known for a lean and athletic built as opposed to other superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Did you know the British actor had to gain 7 kgs of lean mass within a span of six weeks to prepare for the role? He made some changes to his diet and fitness regime, which obviously took immense hard work.

Number 1 He had to put on immense lean muscle mass

To achieve the lean-athletic body, Holland took the help of London-based personal trainer George Ashwell. For Spider-Man: Homecoming, Ashwell focused on adding lean muscle mass and no body fat. For Spider-Man: Far From Home, the actor focused mainly on compound movements and functional training. The aim was to ensure that he fit into the suit while being agile enough to perform the stunts.

Number 2 Running was a part of his regime

(Photo credits: Just Jared)

The 25-year-old star also took his cardio seriously and made sure that running was included in his workout format. This helped the actor to look chiseled, toned while being highly mobile. He combined jogging, running, and cool down at the treadmill for a duration of 30 minutes. Many fitness enthusiasts also lay stress on jogging as it is also good for cardiovascular health.

Number 3 Recovery period was equally important

Post-workout recovery was an equally important part of Holland's fitness routine. He spent at least 30 minutes on the recovery table after his workout. Getting a massage is a good way to recover after a strenuous exercise routine. If you do not focus on the recovery process, the chances of an injury increase. This is why Ashwell did not take this aspect lightly.

Number 4 Diet plan

(Photo credits: Favim)

The food that you put in your body is the most essential factor to achieve the desired physique. The actor opted for a lean bulk nutrition program with little carbs as part of his diet. Reportedly, Holland consumed two fist-sized portions of proteins, carbohydrates, two fists of greens, and loads of water. It goes without saying that he stayed away from junk food.

Number 5 Holland's background in dancing and gymnastics helped

The advantage for Holland while trying to achieve a superhero physique was his background in gymnastics and dancing. Scroll through Holland's Instagram feed and you would find videos showing his insane gymnastic skills. At the age of 10 years, the actor learned Ballet in his garage. Parkour was also one of the fortes of Billy Elliot the Musical actor.