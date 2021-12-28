Lifestyle 5 movies to binge-watch with kids on New Year's Eve

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 06:43 pm

In the age of social media, the tradition of a family movie marathon has been forgotten. Why not revive it this New Year's Eve? Have a binge-watch session with your kids, pizza, hot chocolate, and some of the best children's films ever made. We have shortlisted five such films that are perfect to be enjoyed with your kids.

#1 The Sound of Music

Source: Past Posters

The Sound of Music is a classic musical drama that should be on the top of your kids' holiday movie list. The 1965 film is an adaptation of a stage musical of the same name. The film's story revolves around Maria, who is an aspiring nun. She gets appointed as a governess to seven motherless children and brings joy and love to their life.

#2 Baby's Day Out

Source: Past Posters

Baby's Day Out is the most iconic and fun film that the kids will definitely enjoy. The 1994 adventure comedy has become a cult favorite. The film tells the story of Baby Bink who gets kidnapped by three criminals. But the smart kid escapes and has an adventure of his own in Chicago as the kidnappers try to pursue him.

#3 Harry Potter film series

Source: Seventeen Magazine

JK Rowling's Harry Potter film series is the most iconic franchise and the kids will love it. The series consists of eight fantasy films with the first one being the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The series revolves around a fictional character named Harry and his journey through Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and how he overcomes various obstacles to embrace power.

#4 Jumanji (1995)

Source: Screen Rant

Another American fantasy adventure film, Jumanji tells the story of a magical board game played by two kids that releases a man who was trapped in it. The game poses jungle-based dangers for the players and they need to finish the game to stop all the destruction. The film has two more sequels including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

#5 The Lion King (1994)

Source: Marie Claire

The Lion King is a timeless animated film that is an all-time favorite among kids. The 1994 film follows the story of a lion cub named Simba who is the only heir of his father Mufasa. However, when Mufasa gets killed by Simba's wicked uncle, he is forced to leave the Pride Lands. But soon Simba returns as an adult to claim his throne.