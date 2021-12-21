Entertainment 'Harry Potter' reunion trailer: Feels like home-coming, JK Rowling missing

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 12:51 pm

Did you watch 'Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts' trailer yet? Image source: HBO Max

Surprising Potterheads around the world, HBO Max had recently announced a reunion episode to celebrate the uber-famous Harry Potter films. To mark the 20th anniversary of the film franchise, the special will be called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. And, its trailer is here! The show will premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. Before that, here's a trailer breakdown.

Trailer 'Welcome back to where the magic began'

Source: HBO Max

The trailer follows the Golden Trio entering the sets and it seems like Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) are back at their magical school for a reunion. It's heartwarming to watch for anyone who has grown up with these movies. Other cast members Tom Felton, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Bonnie Wright, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman also show up.

Twitter Post 'Old memories shared. New memories made.'

Old memories shared. New memories made.



Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/b0b6EQWoO9 — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 20, 2021

Moments Hogwarts Express, Great Hall at Hogwarts get featured in clip

Iconic structures from the movies, such as the Hogwarts Express on platform 9 ¾, the Great Hall at the Hogwarts School feature in the 1:57-minute-long clip. "It feels like no time has passed, and loads of time has passed," says Watson, perfectly summarizing the viewers' emotions. Taped at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, the reunion trailer doesn't feature Harry Potter author, JK Rowling.

Do you know? Rowling was notably absent from trailer, this might be why

Warner Bros. has seemingly separated itself from Rowling and the reason might be her comments on the transgender community. Her opinions not only brought her the wrath of hundreds of readers of Harry Potter but also Radcliffe and Watson have, among others, openly criticized her.

Noteworthy After 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'-James Corden saga, will this reunion have a host?

In certain scenes, we see two cast members interviewing each other, so unlike the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, which was an HBO Max venture too, we might not have a separate host to conduct the tete-a-tete. To recall, many fans of the NBC sitcom were not too happy, to put it mildly, with James Corden serving as the host in the May special episode.

Information Amazon Prime Video will stream the special in India

Source: HBO Max

Coming back to the magical production at hand, the trailer is exactly the push we needed to start our day with. Till the special drops, watch the eight movies in the series, currently streaming on HBO Max. Viewers in India will be able to watch the reunion on Amazon Prime Video at 2.30 pm IST. So, this New Year's will be lit for Potterheads!